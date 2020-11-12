Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.