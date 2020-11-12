Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,224,000 after buying an additional 448,784 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,172,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $53,931.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.71, for a total transaction of $881,681.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,775,731 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $328.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average of $233.43. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $346.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

