Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 118.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 517,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 406,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after acquiring an additional 259,788 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $198,759,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 165.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,463,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $898.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $854.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $763.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $859.46.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

