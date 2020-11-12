Independent Advisor Alliance Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,747.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,560.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,490.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

