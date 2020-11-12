Independent Advisor Alliance Has $401,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cigna were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 56.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $221.11 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.95.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

