Independent Advisor Alliance Has $413,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.32. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

