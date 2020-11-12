Independent Advisor Alliance Has $423,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

