Independent Advisor Alliance Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

NYSE GPN opened at $189.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

