Independent Advisor Alliance Has $448,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 48.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.