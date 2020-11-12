Independent Advisor Alliance Has $470,000 Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cerner were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cerner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,099,000 after purchasing an additional 188,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,884,000 after purchasing an additional 83,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

