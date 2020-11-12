Independent Advisor Alliance Has $500,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at $130.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.