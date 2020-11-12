Independent Advisor Alliance Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,244,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in NovoCure by 42.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in NovoCure by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 409,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $21,411,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in NovoCure by 104.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 341,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $569,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $5,253,138.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,381 shares of company stock valued at $13,061,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $122.51 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $140.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.82 and a beta of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

