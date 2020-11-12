Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

