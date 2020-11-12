Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Humana were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after buying an additional 627,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after buying an additional 167,297 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,881,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Humana by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,920,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana stock opened at $426.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.54 and a 200 day moving average of $401.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

