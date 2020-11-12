Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $569,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $47,876,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $13,655,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $8,088,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,604,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,844,000.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.12.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

