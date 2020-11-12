Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.5% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

MGM stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

