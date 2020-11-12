Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $496,000 Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,925 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 4,459.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 938,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after buying an additional 917,644 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 74.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,911,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,850,000 after purchasing an additional 815,122 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Trex by 585.6% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 472,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 403,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,933,000 after purchasing an additional 323,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 55.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 532,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 188,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.39.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

