Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 2,067 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,197 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.