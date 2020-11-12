Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 2,113 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. United Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,616 shares of company stock worth $9,144,864. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

