Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 235 Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNY opened at $51.62 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

