Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 283 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.97.

PANW stock opened at $252.80 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

