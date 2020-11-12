Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $347.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total value of $2,088,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,332. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.47.

DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

