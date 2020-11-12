Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ventas were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ventas by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 188,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ventas by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

