Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Livongo Health by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,900,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,432.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $759,927.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 691,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,180,389. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $139.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81. Livongo Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $151.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $7.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

