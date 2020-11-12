Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $116.39 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.39.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

