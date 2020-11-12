Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,257 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SEA were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

SE stock opened at $169.13 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $187.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

