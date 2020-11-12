Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 249 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HubSpot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,635,000.00. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,114. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $345.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $395.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.56 and its 200 day moving average is $248.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

