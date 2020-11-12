Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 291 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Realty Income by 20,100.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 25.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

