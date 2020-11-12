Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 410 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

