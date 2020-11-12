Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 449 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,789,000 after acquiring an additional 898,764 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 106,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

NYSE:USB opened at $43.75 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

