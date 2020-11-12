Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 63 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $540.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $838.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.