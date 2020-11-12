Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 707 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Datadog were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,381,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after buying an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,157,000 after buying an additional 402,457 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,049,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,037,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,365,758 shares of company stock valued at $136,104,344. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,341.50 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

