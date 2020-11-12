Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 7,195 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invitae were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 17.8% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 135.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 29.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

NYSE NVTA opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $55,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 18,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $608,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,651. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.