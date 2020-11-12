Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 8,541 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Total were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth $2,703,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Total by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Total by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Total by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOT opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

