Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.3% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $137.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

