Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $595,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,973,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

