Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $418.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $420.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.