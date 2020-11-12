Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €22.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFXA. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.07 ($29.49).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.