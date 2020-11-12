Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.81.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.