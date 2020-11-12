Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.81.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

