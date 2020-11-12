Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Trading 5.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) shares traded up 5.8% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $162.00 price target on the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties traded as high as $156.03 and last traded at $153.49. 698,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 475,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.06.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

IIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.26 per share, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,589.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.12%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

