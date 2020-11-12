Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,673,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 142,745 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 17.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,999 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

