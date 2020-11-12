Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Up 35.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares rose 35.4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 35,156,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 27,971,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 8,099.02%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after purchasing an additional 932,725 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,574 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $74,113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 529,562 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

