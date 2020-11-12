Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Acquires $94,485.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ADC opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

