Insider Buying: Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Senior Officer Purchases 455 Shares of Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Senior Officer Cecilia Catalina Williams bought 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.09 per share, with a total value of C$15,057.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,057.32.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$39.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.49 and a one year high of C$60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.06.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AP.UN shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$43.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.