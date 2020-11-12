Insider Buying: Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) Insider Buys £2,664 in Stock

Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) insider Christopher Davies purchased 88,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,664 ($3,480.53).

Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) stock opened at GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and a P/E ratio of -53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Beowulf Mining plc has a one year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 8 ($0.10).

About Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L)

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. The Company's flagship project is the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

