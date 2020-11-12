Insider Buying: Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) Insider Buys 50,905 Shares of Stock

Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.42 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$72,234.20 ($51,595.85).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 75,065 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$108,468.93 ($77,477.80).

On Tuesday, September 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 107,070 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$149,898.00 ($107,070.00).

On Wednesday, September 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 156,909 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$219,201.87 ($156,572.77).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82.

Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) Company Profile

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

