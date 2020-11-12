Insider Buying: Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £133.74 in Stock

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £133.74 ($174.73).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic plc (BVIC.L) alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 778 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £140.04 ($182.96).

On Friday, September 11th, Joanne Wilson purchased 16 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, with a total value of £138.08 ($180.40).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 826.90 ($10.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 26.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 777.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 782.19. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BVIC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 880.91 ($11.51).

About Britvic plc (BVIC.L)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic plc (BVIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.