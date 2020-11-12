Insider Buying: Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Director Buys 9,800 Shares of Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris acquired 9,800 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,582,920 shares in the company, valued at C$2,532,672.

Graham Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Graham Harris acquired 15,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$23,550.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Graham Harris acquired 15,200 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$23,560.00.

ML opened at C$1.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 30.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $83.26 million and a PE ratio of -32.34. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$1.90.

About Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

