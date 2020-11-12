Insider Buying: National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Insider Purchases 16 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew bought 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($197.75).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 912.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 906.42. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 956 ($12.49) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.42 ($13.18).

National Grid plc (NG.L) Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

