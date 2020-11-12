Insider Buying: Southern Cross Media Group Limited (SXL.AX) (ASX:SXL) Insider Acquires 441,180 Shares of Stock

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (SXL.AX) (ASX:SXL) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise acquired 441,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.60 ($53,571.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.05, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.69.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. It operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 8 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

